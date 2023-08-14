Boddess Beauty launches Colours of India campaign this Independence Day

Boddess Beauty, an omnichannel multi-brand, has launched a campaign, ‘Colours of India’, this Independence Day. With a resolute focus on honouring the diverse beauty of Indian women hailing from various backgrounds, the campaign stands as an empowering ode to unity.

Celebrating the beauty that unites women across professions and regions, the company believes that the campaign is a testament to the essence of “A Boddess is found anywhere and everywhere.” From security guards to office executives, from store assistants to neighbourhood influencers, these women were invited to take part. Their transformative makeover experiences enhanced their inherent beauty, while spotlighting their unique features.

These women symbolise the unyielding spirit of our India in the campaign – growing, aspiring, and thriving. Their journeys illuminate the campaign’s core message, that self-confidence and assurance reflect the true Boddess within each woman, regardless of her profession or background.

Speaking on the campaign, Ritika Sharma, founder and CEO, Boddess said, “We are excited to give these beautiful women a platform to share their stories and inspire others while showcasing the power of makeup to enhance one’s natural beauty. At Boddess Beauty, we firmly believe that every woman possesses a unique story that deserves to be celebrated. Our campaign will spotlight the remarkable journeys of women who have overcome challenges and exemplify resilience in their lives.”

The digital series also features videos that highlight the individual stories of the participants, offering glimpses into their lives and experiences.

The campaign is now live across various digital platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

