BioPrime Agrisolutions appoints Ajay Kulshreshtha as VP sales and marketing

BioPrime Agrisolutions, a biotechnology company, has appointed Ajay Kulshreshtha as the new vice president of sales and marketing.

With over 25 years of experience spanned across the multiple facets of Agri-business, Kulshreshtha brings expertise to the BioPrime team. He has a diverse exposure in sales and marketing of agrochemicals, organised retail, handling of the entire food value chain and institutional business.

Talking about the appointment, Renuka Diwan, CEO, BioPrime Agrisolutions, said, “We are happy to have Ajay Kulshreshtha on board as VP sales and marketing. His leadership and knowledge of the agrochemical sector make him the perfect fit for our mission to revolutionise the biotechnology landscape. His dedication to sustainable agriculture and drive for innovation align seamlessly with our core values, and we look forward to achieving new milestones under his guidance.”

Prior to joining Bioprime, Kulshreshtha served as assistant vice president of sales and marketing at Sulphur Mills, where he worked for two years. Before that, he worked as senior general manager at PI Industries for nine years, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s market presence and product portfolio. His vast experience also includes key positions at organisations including Aditya Birla Retail and Global Agrisystems, Mahindra, Syngenta.

“I am happy to be a part of the BioPrime team and highly impressed with the disruptive innovations offered to the farmers by the company. My entire career has been spent in offering technology-driven innovative products to farmers and I am looking forward to continuing that tradition by providing the “best-of-breed” to Indian as well global farmers.I further aim to leverage my expertise by developing and implementing an overall marketing strategy to strengthen BioPrime’s market position, enhance customer engagement, and expand the company’s reach in the agricultural industry,” Ajay Kulshreshtha added.

