ASSA ABLOY appoints Sharad Kapoor as director of sales and head of Yale

ASSA ABLOY Group, a Swedish-based global leader in access solutions, has assigned Sharad Kapoor as director of sales and head, Yale (Retail), a part of the group. In his new role, he will develop and direct the implementation of sales strategy and processes in line with Yale’s business objectives and strategy. Kapoor will be responsible for the growth of Yale’s market share through the development and execution of a robust go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the Yale retail organisation.

Yale products can be found in a network of multi-brand hardware stores, Yale exclusive showrooms and company-owned experience centres pan India. Kapoor joined ASSA ABLOY group as the category head of smart locks in 2017. Since then, he has contributed to the growth of the organisation. In his previous roles at ASSA ABLOY, he spearheaded the marketing and sales plan for Yale Smart Home range and led the Smart Home strategy for ASSA ABLOY, SAARC. Before being appointed as the Director of Sales and Head of Yale, he held the role of director and head, smart residential, MEAI (Middle East, Africa and India).

“Yale is a brand that is synonymous with innovation, quality, and security, and I am committed to driving its retail business to new heights. Having been part of the ASSA ABLOY Group for several years, I have witnessed the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric solutions,” Sharad Kapoor, director of sales and head, Yale (Retail), said.

He has been associated with organisations like Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Sun Life Financial and Infosys. Kapoor has handled roles in key areas of new product development, go-to-market, sales strategy, category management, budget planning, market expansion, sales and channel management, distribution, leading sales teams, marketing, retail branding, launches, key account management, and team management. His core expertise lies in devising and successfully implementing business strategies for seamless operations. Kapoor is a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience managing accounts and expanding business networks.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook