AS-IT-IS Nutrition launches campaign SACCHAI INSIDE OUT in collaboration with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

AS-IT-IS Nutrition, a player in the health and fitness sector, has announced the launch of a new campaign, “SACCHAI INSIDE OUT”, in collaboration with its brand ambassador, bollywood actor, Sonu Sood.

As per the company, the campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to be faithful to its label promises. The campaign is further supported by the tagline “jo bahar dikhe wo hi andar mile.”

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Arvind Jain, co-founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, said, “The idea behind AS-IT-IS was to fill a void in the nutrition market by offering a simple, pure element. The “SACCHAI INSIDE OUT” campaign highlights the fact that the brand makes claims but backs them up with research evidence. To make a lasting impression, the campaign aims to combine the ambassador’s influence with the fundamental principles of the company. With every choice of our supplements, you are enveloped in the power of SACCHAI, and that’s where the real transformation unfolds. The campaign is not a marketing initiative but rather a transformative theme about producing a cascading effect of the SACCHAI impact.”

Moreover, the company claims to stand as a guiding light of transparency and truthfulness in the sports nutrition market. The brand is based on the fundamental tenet that accepting the truth is the first step towards real transformation.

“Transparency is not just something we highlight; it’s who we are as a company. We are committed to exposing the truth about supplement composition so that you can see what you put into your body. Our claims are not just empty platitudes; they are promises supported by evidence. We don’t tell stories; rather, we recount actual triumphs made possible by our supplements. When you choose our brand, you’re not just choosing our supplements; you’re also choosing to fuel your fitness journey authentically. Join us in accepting the SACCHAI, and together we will reveal a world of sincere options and substantial change,” Himmath Jain, co-founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition added.

