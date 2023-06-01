scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Aditya Birla Group rolls out #BigOnCircularity campaign ahead of World Environment Day

As part of the campaign, the Group has rolled out a digital video titled, #YehDuniyaGolHai

Written by BrandWagon Online
Bollywood actor, Vijay Raaz has lend his voice for digital video.
Bollywood actor, Vijay Raaz has lend his voice for digital video.

Ahead of World Environment Day, Aditya Birla Group has initiated the #BigOnCircularity campaign to promote awareness on sustainability. As part of the campaign, the Group has rolled out a digital video titled, #YehDuniyaGolHai, showcasing the voice of Bollywood actor, Vijay Raaz.

The video uses prose to narrate a story of waste while explaining how it can become a valuable resource to save our planet. Revealing the impact of recycling, reusing, and repurposing, the video encourages users to turn waste into good by giving it a second life.

Additonally, the Group also released a longer version of the digital video that captures sustainability milestones, innovations and goals of its businesses.

Also Read
Also Read

Driven by a mission to minimise the environmental footprint, the Group is implementing innovative recycling practices to foster circularity across its products and businesses. Last year, the Group repurposed, recycled and co-processed over 11.9 million tonnes of waste, showcasing its commitment to responsible waste management practices

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 19:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market