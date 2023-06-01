Aditya Birla Group rolls out #BigOnCircularity campaign ahead of World Environment Day

Ahead of World Environment Day, Aditya Birla Group has initiated the #BigOnCircularity campaign to promote awareness on sustainability. As part of the campaign, the Group has rolled out a digital video titled, #YehDuniyaGolHai, showcasing the voice of Bollywood actor, Vijay Raaz.

The video uses prose to narrate a story of waste while explaining how it can become a valuable resource to save our planet. Revealing the impact of recycling, reusing, and repurposing, the video encourages users to turn waste into good by giving it a second life.

Additonally, the Group also released a longer version of the digital video that captures sustainability milestones, innovations and goals of its businesses.

Driven by a mission to minimise the environmental footprint, the Group is implementing innovative recycling practices to foster circularity across its products and businesses. Last year, the Group repurposed, recycled and co-processed over 11.9 million tonnes of waste, showcasing its commitment to responsible waste management practices

