NFTrade to allow user cross-chain exchange on different networks

As reported by Cointelegraph, a new feature on NFTrade, a non-fungible token platform, will allow users to buy items on one network and complete the payment on a different network. According to an announcement on May 23, 2023, this feature was made by adding Rarimo, a cross-chain messaging protocol.

Sources revealed that the cross-chain will purchase with NFTrade work on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche and BNB Chain. It is expected that protocol will automatically exchange the tokens of the user on the sending chain for the token the user wants on the receiving chain, and allow the user to pay the seller and send the NFT to the buyer. Supposedly, the whole process will be in a decentralised way and the developer will not have control over the funds of the buyer, Cointelegraph added.

Reportedly, this feature will also include Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP), which allows buyers paying with USD Coin to burn their tokens on one chain and then re-mint them on a different chain, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Fintoch alleged of stealing funds amounting to about $31.6 million

Furthermore, “The ability to seamlessly transfer digital assets and identities across chains is vital to the success of Web3. NFT checkouts are an essential part of this, but they are also just the start,” Lasha Antadze, founder, Rarify Labs, a service provider of Rarimo, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn