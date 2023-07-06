scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nansen says ‘Ethereum NFT royalties reached their lowest price’ 

Reportedly, Nansen also includes the importance of NFT royalties

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Nansen is a blockchain analytics firm
Going by sources, Nansen is a blockchain analytics firm

According to a report from Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, the royalties earned by non-fungible token (NFT) projects reached their lowest point in two years, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that the report also includes the low point for NFT royalties before the impact of the current drop in the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs as well as the debate related to the launch of the Azuki Elementals collection, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that Nansen also includes the importance of NFT royalties to portray the studio’s financial foundation for ongoing development and their role in generating revenue, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “Currently, OpenSea and Blur are on par with each other regarding the royalties paid through their respective marketplaces, with more royalties paid on Blur when the trading volume surges,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 18:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS