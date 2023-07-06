Nansen says ‘Ethereum NFT royalties reached their lowest price’ 

According to a report from Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, the royalties earned by non-fungible token (NFT) projects reached their lowest point in two years, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the report also includes the low point for NFT royalties before the impact of the current drop in the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs as well as the debate related to the launch of the Azuki Elementals collection, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that Nansen also includes the importance of NFT royalties to portray the studio’s financial foundation for ongoing development and their role in generating revenue, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “Currently, OpenSea and Blur are on par with each other regarding the royalties paid through their respective marketplaces, with more royalties paid on Blur when the trading volume surges,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn