Mindler in collaboration with HRX launches Corporate Experience Program for metaverse 

With insights from an official release, Mindler, a career guidance platform for students, mentioned its corporate experiential program for students aged 15 to 22 years to learn new-age skills from global brands. This program is expected to be launched in collaboration with HRX, a fitness brand, founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. This program is expected to enable students to understand how brands such as HRX market their products in the Web 3.0 world and earn a certificate of experience.

It is expected that the students will also receive a young Tech Marketer Certificate, experience letter and Individual Performance Report from both companies. Supposedly, “ The program module contains simulations and role-plays to help students understand how marketing works in Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 within brands. It can also help students to decode the new Web 3.0 and understand all marketing-related activities and their outcome”, Pallavi Barman, business head, HRX, explained.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is expected to support experiential learning and the importance of gaining relevant skills through practical experience. With insights from a 2020 study by the World Economic Forum about 60% of employers in India are looking for employees with experiential learning skills.

Furthermore, “Mindler hopes to offer courses that cover the latest trends in technology and gives students the opportunity to work on real-world projects with leading companies,” Pratham Sutaria, product head, Mindler Immrse and New Initiatives, concluded.

