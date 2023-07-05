scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Jump.trade creates a technology for creating Web3.0 wallet  

Reportedly, the new Web3.0 wallets will be hosted on the Polygon blockchain

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, Jump.trade is an NFT marketplace
Going by sources, Jump.trade is an NFT marketplace

According to an official release, Jump.trade, an non-fungible tokens(NFTs) marketplace with the support of GuardianLink, a digital technology platform, created a technology that can enable Flipkart, an Indian eCommerce backed by Walmart to create and manage over 1.1 million Web3.0 wallets.

Industry experts believe that Jump.trade’s technology integration might enable Flipkart to incorporate features such as Web3.0-based brand-loyalty program, contests, and limited-edition from popular brands on its e-commerce platform, among others. Also, this partnership is expected to expand Jump.trade’s portfolio of new Web3.0 users.

Reportedly, “Partnering with GuardianLink has allowed us to create a platform that may improve brand marketing, storytelling, and customer engagement,” Ravi Krishnan, Head, Flipkart Labs at Flipkart, added.

Also Read
Also Read

It is believed that these Web3.0 wallets, hosted on the Polygon blockchain, may provide economic efficiency and scalability, for the crucial factors in the Indian market. Furthermore, this technology may have the potential to revolutionise digital spaces globally.  

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 13:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS