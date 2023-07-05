Jump.trade creates a technology for creating Web3.0 wallet  

According to an official release, Jump.trade, an non-fungible tokens(NFTs) marketplace with the support of GuardianLink, a digital technology platform, created a technology that can enable Flipkart, an Indian eCommerce backed by Walmart to create and manage over 1.1 million Web3.0 wallets.

Industry experts believe that Jump.trade’s technology integration might enable Flipkart to incorporate features such as Web3.0-based brand-loyalty program, contests, and limited-edition from popular brands on its e-commerce platform, among others. Also, this partnership is expected to expand Jump.trade’s portfolio of new Web3.0 users.

Reportedly, “Partnering with GuardianLink has allowed us to create a platform that may improve brand marketing, storytelling, and customer engagement,” Ravi Krishnan, Head, Flipkart Labs at Flipkart, added.

It is believed that these Web3.0 wallets, hosted on the Polygon blockchain, may provide economic efficiency and scalability, for the crucial factors in the Indian market. Furthermore, this technology may have the potential to revolutionise digital spaces globally.

