GS1 India to introduce a software development lab to improve Blockchain-based solutions

According to an official release, GS1 India, a supply chain organisation, announced on Friday that it will launch a software development lab in Olympia Tech Park in Chennai. It is expected that the lab will focus on understanding customer requirements and developing solutions that will support the digitisation process of the industry.

It is believed that the new foundation will contribute to the development of future blockchain-based products. It is expected that small and medium manufacturers from every sector will be able to adopt traceability platforms through blockchain technologies.

Also Read Celsius proposed a reorganisation plan in the New York court

Supposedly, “This initiative may help to leverage blockchain technology and contribute to the digital transformation of the Indian industry. By collaborating with local talent and industry partners, our lab may drive cutting-edge research and development, eventually delivering solutions that may solve industry challenges and benefit all stakeholders, keeping the MSME sector in mind,” S. Swaminathan, CEO, GS1 India, concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn