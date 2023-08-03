Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be selling cars by 2025

According to an official release, Johan Sundstrand, CEO, Phyron, mentioned that artificial intelligence (AI) might be selling cars just like a human salesperson by 2025. As self-learning software is being developed by retailers it is expected that an AI-powered sales bot can be made.

This prediction is expected to have come when Phyron, a Swedish video tech platform, improved its own AI-powered software, by adding bespoke, a fully automated voiceover to its on-brand AI videos.

The voiceover functionality is expected to be available in over 22 languages with options for four male and four female voices in each language. It is expected that every characteristic of the voiceover can be adjusted, including the pitch, tone, speed, voice equalizer and music gain, among others.

It is believed that the Generative AI using Phyron’s own Large Language Model (similar to GPT-4 software) has been trained for the automotive retail sector to produce bespoke manuscripts on a vehicle’s key attributes, as per insights from an official release.

