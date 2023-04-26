Apple removed Bitcoin white paper from its operating system: Reports

As per reports, Apple, a technology company, has removed the Bitcoin whitepaper from its new beta version of its upgraded operating system without any notice, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on April 25, 2023, 9to5Mac, an Apple-based news platform reported that Apple has been able to remove Bitcoin white paper by the installation of Virtual Scanner 11, a test scanner app, in MacOS Ventura 13.4 beta, added Cointelegraph.

It is believed that on the initial case of Bitcoin’s whitepaper getting into the Mac operating system 9to5Mac commented“This pretty much confirms our original theory that both the Bitcoin white paper and the internal tool were never meant to be found by regular users,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, a California court mentioned that Apple has tampered the state competition laws by not allowing developers to use in-app payment methods, Cointelegraph concluded.

