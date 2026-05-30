Akasa Air on Saturday announced special flights to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final that is to be played in the city on May 31. This value addition provides cricket fans with convenient flights options to and from Ahmedabad on the match day and June 1.

The special flight arrangements allow passengers make it to the Narendra Modi Stadium (NMS) well before the match begins and return soon after the match ends.

Strategic Same-Day Scheduling

The carrier is operating four special direct flights to and from Ahmedabad to handle the massive rush of cricket fans to the city. The schedule features two inbound flights on match day, and two outbound flights in the early hours of the following morning so they can return without needing an overnight hotel stay.

Meanwhile, passengers can also stay updated with the latest updates from IPL through SkyScore – Akasa’s in-flight service innovation.

High-Stakes Rematch

Ahmedabad will be hosting its fourth IPL final in five years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted this edition’s final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad due to operational conflicts and ticket allocation disputes.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and home-franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) will square-off at the iconic NMS (with a seating capacity of 132,000) for the summit clash at 7:30 pm on May 31.

ALSO READ McKinsey to help Air India draft turnaround plan

This is RCB’s second consecutive final. The Rajat Patidar-led side will be defending their title against Subhman Gill-led GT, who will be playing their third final.