Air travel for economy passengers boarding from New Zealand may soon become more comfortable, especially on long-haul flights. In a first ever, Air New Zealand has announced a new feature called “Skynest”, which will offer sleeping pods for economy passengers on the ultra-long flights between New York and Auckland. Passengers can book a four-hour rest period in a private pod for $495, on top of an economy ticket priced at around $900 one way, the New York Times reported.

Nikhil Ravishankar, the airline’s chief executive, said in an interview that for a country as remote as New Zealand, “the journey matters” and enticing people to the far-flung nation “depends on travellers’ willingness to spend long hours in the air to get here”.

He added, “By giving more people the chance to properly rest on ultra-long-haul flights, it helps make travel to and from New Zealand more manageable.”

What is Skynest?

The Skynest system will include six sleeping pods inside a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. These pods will be arranged in a bunk-bed style and placed in a separate section of the aircraft.

Each pod will come with a mattress, pillow, blanket, reading light, USB charging port and a privacy curtain. Passengers will be able to lie flat and get proper rest, which is not possible in regular economy seats.

The airline has advised passengers to avoid using strong perfumes, noting that not everyone may be comfortable with such scents in a shared space. At the same time, it has acknowledged that snoring is natural on long flights, adding that earplugs will be provided to all passengers to minimise any disturbance.

How will the booking work?

Passengers will still need to book a normal economy or premium economy seat. The sleeping pods will be available as an additional service that can be booked separately.

Each passenger can book a pod for around four hours during the flight. The expected cost is about NZ$495 (around Rs 27,000). Due to limited availability, passengers may have to book early to secure a slot.

Where will these be introduced?

The Skynest pods will first be introduced on ultra long-haul routes such as Auckland to New York. This route is among the longest in the world and often takes around 17 to 18 hours.

The service is expected to begin later in 2026. The airline said better sleep options can help reduce travel fatigue and improve passenger experience on such long journeys.