Air India on Friday (April 17) announced a new interline partnership with WestJet that aims at enhancing connectivity between India and North America beyond the key gateways of Toronto and Vancouver. The agreement with WestJet, Canada’s leading leisure carrier, will allow passengers to book single-ticket itineraries that combine flights operated by both airlines.

With this partnership, passengers of Air India flying into Toronto or Vancouver will be able to seamlessly connect to as many as 17 Canadian cities and 14 US cities.

Canadian cities: Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Kelowna, St. John’s, Prince George, Victoria, Fort St. John, Terrace, Cranbrook, Comox and Nanaimo.

US cities: Detroit, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa, Nashville, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Springs, Santa Ana and Fort Myers.

Connectivity via European Hubs

Additionally, cities like Halifax, Calgary and St. John’s will also be accessible through Air India’s European gateways at Amsterdam (Schiphol), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), London (Heathrow), and London (Gatwick).

Airlines Highlight Growing Demand

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, said Canada remains a key market, driven by strong people-to-people ties and increasing trade.

“Canada continues to be a key market for Air India, driven by strong people‑to‑people ties and increasing trade between our nations. By partnering with WestJet, we are making travel across North America more accessible and effortless for our guests, with coordinated baggage handling, single‑ticket convenience, and a far wider choice of destinations,” Nipun said.

John Weatherill, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, the WestJet Group, said, “By bringing this interline agreement to life, we’re significantly expanding access between India and Canada, making it easier for our shared guests to seamlessly visit high-demand destinations across North America.”

“This partnership aligns Air India’s long-haul strength with WestJet’s North American reach, creating meaningful new travel options and improving the end-to-end journey for travellers,” John further said.

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Presently, Air India operates as many as 17 weekly non-stop flights to Canada, including 10 weekly services to Toronto and 7 weekly services to Vancouver.

The airline also runs 75 weekly services to Europe, which act as important transit points for onward connections under this partnership.