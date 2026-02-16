Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued a travel advisory for passengers ahead of the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, warning that traffic congestion and delays are likely on roads leading to and from the airport. Travellers have been advised to use the metro for easier access.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) asked passengers to plan their trips in advance, as major events in the city could affect road traffic.

Metro recommended to avoid delays

“In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travelers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options,” the advisory read.

Passengers have been encouraged to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. The airport operator suggested taking the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for Terminals 2 and 3, or using other available public transport services.

AI Impact Summit 2026 begins

Meanwhile, India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 starting today at Bharat Mandapam, under the theme “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya”.

Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the venue in the national capital.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will run from February 16 to 20 alongside the summit. It is being presented as a major national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy discussions, innovation, and large-scale implementation on one platform.

The Expo will be spread across 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres. It will host global technology companies, startups, academic institutions, research bodies, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight global collaboration in AI, with participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and several African nations.

More than 300 specially curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three themes – People, Planet, and Progress – showing how AI is making an impact across different sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are expected to take part, many of which are already building AI solutions being used at scale in real-world settings.

The Expo is likely to draw more than 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to create global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.

In addition, the event will feature more than 500 sessions with over 3,250 speakers and panellists taking part.