scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Akasa Air to hit foreign skies, welcomes 20th aircraft to its fleet in India

Akasa Air welcomed its 20th aircraft in Bengaluru becoming the first airline in Asia to add the 737-8-200 variant of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet.

Written by FE Online
akasa air (1)
The fleet size of Akasa Air has gone up to 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations. (File Photo)

Akasa Air on Tuesday (August 1) announced that the carrier has added the 20th aircraft to its fleet, making it eligible to fly internationally, as the regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations.

This development has made Akasa Air become the first airline in Asia to add the 737-8-200 variant of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet. In recent times, Akasa Air has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines.

“Bearing the registration VT YAV, the airline received the ceremonial keys to the milestone aircraft in Seattle, USA on July 28, 2023, and the aircraft arrived in Bengaluru at 9:31 hours today,” the company said in a press release.

Also Read
Also Read

Earlier last month, the company revealed its plans of expanding its network to the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other parts of South Asia — Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, keeping single-class configuration on the routes.

0 to 20 in just 12 months

“The airline’s rapid expansion exemplifies the potential of the nation,” the release quoted Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air as saying. 

Also Read

“Going from zero to 20 aircraft in just 12 months is not only a record for Akasa Air but also a moment of national pride for the entire country,” he added. 

Notably, Akasa Air had achieved an outstanding on-time performance in 2023. According to the statement, the airline is committed to build a customer-centric, economically sustainable, and socially responsible airline.

Launched in August 2022, the airline has already served over 4 million revenue passengers and operates over 900 weekly flights across 35 unique routes, connecting 16 Indian cities.

More Stories on
Aviation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 14:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS