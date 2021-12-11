How 2021 was the year of growth for influencer marketing industry

While this year taught us new things about influencer marketing analytical tools, several new trends came to light

2021 was a revolutionary year in terms of exploring the influencer marketing industry and the vast opportunities that it holds for both brands and influencers. While rapid adaptations and advancements were made in the field, new regulations were also imposed by ASCI which were a clear indication of the rising popularity of influencer marketing.

With such rapid transformations in the influencer marketing space, has diversified into macro, micro, and nano influencers. Macro-influencers have a wide reach, but research shows that micro-influencers get more than four times as many likes on sponsored posts as compared to macro-influencers with millions of followers. This increased engagement rate is only due to the enthusiastic audience of micro-influencers who perceive them as trusted experts on a particular topic. They have a more popular mass appeal. In general, with more followers, Influencers have a lower engagement rate.

While this year taught us new things about influencer marketing analytical tools, several new trends came to light. Let us have a look at these-

Use of Sponsored Ads

While scrolling through Instagram, you might have come across multiple posts that say ‘’Paid Partnership.’’ That’s nothing but sponsored ads.

We all know that the internet has become a crowded space. While initially, people were forced to see ads, lately many of them have started using ad blockers to get rid of them. But with the help of influencer marketing brands can easily penetrate their target audience, ensuring that their content is viewed by an authentic audience who are keen to know what their favorite influencer has in store for them.

Sponsored ads in influencer marketing help brands to showcase themselves to their audience in a more natural & authentic way. Moreover, they have a more targeted approach that allows them to communicate with their audience through creative storytelling.

Sponsored influencer content has become an essential part of the industry and is growing tremendously, owing to the budget-friendly marketing approach that it offers.

Rise of Regional Influencers

While nano & micro-influencers created their own space in the influencer marketing industry, the rise of regional influencers paved the way for brands to appeal to vernacular languages and expand their reach. Hence, brands that have a niche and only aim at targeting a particular kind of regional audience can tab their target group by engaging with the regional influencers. This helps brands to have a targeted and focused marketing plan, with maximum benefits.

According to a report by RedSeer there are about 210 million monetisable internet users in India who consume content in vernacular languages. Hence, brands focus on working with regional influencers who become the perfect mediators to communicate their brand messaging across their prospective customers.

Additionally, regional influencers have a very unique presence amongst their followers, due to their social connection which comes from a place of regional inclination and connectivity. The followers can comfortably communicate with their favorite regional influencer and have a sense of belonging. This is one of the major reasons why regional influencers are growing at an unprecedented pace and have a huge fan following in their community.

How does this help the marketers?

Regional targeting not only attracts a larger consumer base but as discussed above it also creates a personal connection with the audience. Moreover, regional platforms like Moj, Roposo, ShareChat, etc., have been replacing global apps and giving high competition to widely used global apps like Snapchat, Instagram, etc., which is another major indication for the rising popularity of this trend.

Rise in Male Influencers

The fashion industry is no longer a regime for female influencers. As much as we all know about women breaking stereotypes, men are breaking it too by influencing the audience through fashion.

Men’s fashion has evolved throughout the years and has changed our perception of fashion. While men’s clothing had limited options earlier, their diversified approach towards clothing styles has now encouraged many men to present themselves as fashion influencers or even operate their small fashion businesses.

Top male fashion influencers like Siddharth Chandra, Kush Sachdeva, and Pranav Goswamy have become an inspiration for many upcoming influencers. Also, their unique approach has helped them grab huge marketing projects from renowned brands.

Today, male influencers have created a specific audience for themselves and hence attract huge business. On the other hand, female influencers are also diversifying their approach by working in varied fields like online gaming, racing, speed biking, and much more.

Influencer marketing trends have massively grown in the year 2021 and helped brands and influencers in getting a high reach and engagement. The above trends are some of the initial transformations, however, the industry will witness many more interesting trends in the coming years.

The author is CEO and founder of Vavo Digital. Views expressed are personal.

