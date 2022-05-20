The implementation of brand safety is weak in India: MMA Impact India 2022

MMA India has hosted the 11th edition of its marketing event, MMA Impact India 2022. As per a global study done by MMA, a 1% improvement in marketing capability fit is associated with a 2.5% increase in sales growth and 2.35% increase in market value. Based on this insight, MMA has developed a structured approach by creating a capability fit map for organisations to evolve into winning marketing organisations. Additionally, MMA unveiled three informative reports titled Brand Safety Reimagined: A Toolkit for the Modern Marketer, Modern Marketers Guide to Leveraging Data and Martech 2022, and Metrics that Matter, at the event.

The theme of impact this year of evolving into a winning marketing organisation is more inevitable today than ever before, Moneka Khurana, country head and board member, MMA India, said. “We are in an era of digital darwinism where technology and consumers are evolving faster than businesses can naturally adapt. 52% of companies on the fortune 500 list have become obsolete in the past 20 years. Evolving is no longer an option, it is a necessity to succeed. At Impact this year, we have unveiled a framework that helps businesses evolve with the consumer,” she added.

The Digital Marketer Brand Safety survey 2022 revealed that while knowledge of brand safety guidelines exists, the implementation is weak in India. The Modern Marketers Guide to Leveraging Data and Martech report highlights that most organisations have 25% to 75% data aggregated in a unified data mart. However, many organisations lack the clarity of how unified data can help in improving the connected customer experience.

For Amit Jain, MMA India board chair and managing director, L’Oréal India, the interaction between consumers and brands has been evolving rapidly. “Hence, the marketing function needs to be swift to cater to this evolution. Winning marketing organisations need to keep customer value and company value at the core of all their initiatives. To create a recall among consumers for your brand, storytelling is key. If you have a good story, there is no reason why a customer will not connect with your brand,” he stated.

As per the company, the sessions focused on the tenets of engagement, experience and exchange, commonly referred to as the ‘3E’ formula to attract, and retain the consumer through marketing. “This year, at Impact 2022, leaders and experts are having a constructive discourse on the aspects of the winning marketing organisation framework. It is a take on strategies to retool the marketing field, so that brands can innovate on their product plans,” the company said in a release.

