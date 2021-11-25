Spexmojo asks users to not pay for frame and lenses separately

The ‘See the difference’ campaign comprises two sets of brand films and two of the YOPO offer films

Spexmojo.com has rolled out new commercials that aim to educate viewers about how to buy their spectacles the right way. Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the commercials also highlight Spexmojo’s YOPO offer, where You Only Pay For One and ensure that no one pays for frame and lenses separately, ever again.

The brand brings alive an eye-opener campaign with fun and light-hearted communication. The ‘See the difference’ campaign comprises two sets of brand films and two of the YOPO offer films, where it first initiates a conversation about how to buy your spectacles, and then encourages viewers to vouch to never pay for their frame and lenses separately.

According to Naveen Raman, senior vice president and branch head, 82.5 communications – South, the eye-care industry has seen a drastic change over the last decade and a half. “The rules of the game have changed over a period of time where the consumer has been left with the short end of the stick. Spexmojo.com’s revolutionising offer aims to change that and handover the power of choice back to the consumer. With this brief in mind, we launch the first set of hyper-local communication for Spexmojo.com. The aim is to make the communication light-hearted yet hard-hitting,” he added further.

“We may wear our spectacles day and night, but we hardly ever give it a thought. We wanted to get people to question themselves if they are happy with their current spectacles. With a touch of humour. The films are supported by a robust print and digital campaign – all communicating the same thing – the power of choice is now in the spectacle-wearer’s hands,” Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, group creative directors, 82.5 Communications – South, stated on the launch of the new commercials.

