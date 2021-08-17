Shipsy announces rebranding and unveils new logo

The company aims to carve a global presence by expanding international outreach

Shipsy, a smart logistics management platform, on Tuesday, announced its rebranding. The move aligns with the company’s vision to be the global SaaS leader for logistics and global trade management, the company said in a statement.

The transformation will see Shipsy drifting from a product-led approach to devising cutting-edge solutions for numerous use cases across industries. It also aims to better communicate value propositions in terms of industry-specific use cases and shipping modules.

On the technology front, the company claims that its hub operations are now entirely mobile, while the auto allocation engine now delivers a success rate of 94%. Other modifications incorporated also drive superior outcomes to the customer’s benefit, the company added in the statement.

“Our customer-first approach has allowed us to create milestones so far. We want to embark on a new journey by capitalising on opportunities that have materialised in the post-pandemic brave new world. Since change is the only constant, we are confident that reshaping our value proposition will usher several breakthroughs and successfully carve a formidable presence for us in the global trade and logistics management space in the time to come,” Soham Chokshi, co-founder, and CEO, Shipsy, said.

As per the company, it registered a 75% surge in its revenue and clients in the past six months. Shipsy has made a series of onboardings across organisational hierarchy to accelerate its expansion roadmap and boost its thought leadership mindshare, it added.

Shipsy’s smart logistics management platform empowers global businesses to optimise, automate, track, and simplify end-to-end supply chain operations. Founded in 2015 in Gurugram, the company leverages AI and big data to design and develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across industries. The brand has recently set its regional headquarters in Dubai. Last year, the company raised $6M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

Read Also: Essence launches Essence Data Health Check consulting service to help brands

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook