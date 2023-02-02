SBI Life Insurance rolls out its #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro campaign

SBI Life Insurance has launched its latest #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro integrated campaign which aims to emphasise the importance of accomplishing one’s dreams while looking after existing and evolving family responsibilities. According to the company, the campaign film has been adapted into 12 languages.

Speaking about the campaign, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, corporate communication and CSR, SBI Life said, “Today, a wave of ‘responsible ambition’ is fuelling consumers across the nation, where co-existence of personal ambitions and family responsibilities is becoming the norm. Our latest integrated campaign #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro, emphasises the importance of accomplishing one’s dreams and setting an example in the eyes of our loved ones, inspiring them to follow their own dreams, while simultaneously fulfilling existing and evolving responsibilities”.

The film opens with a father narrating a story from his daughter’s point of view. The television commercial (TVC) showcases a story of a man named ‘Rishabh’, who quits his job to follow his passion of starting his own venture. He moves forward to work hard on his start-up dream with vigour and zeal. As his daughter turns 16, she is seen presenting a prototype created by her to the larger audience, here she acknowledges the efforts taken by his father in inspiring her to follow her passion and in an affirmative tone addresses the audience by saying ‘Sapna Hai toh Poora Karke Dikhao’.

