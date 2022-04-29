Revise raises $3.5 million in seed round funding

NFT programming layer Revise has raised $3.5 million in its seed round. The new round of seed funding was led by AlphaWave Global and 8i. Other investors in the round include Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon, Scott Lewis, DEFI Pulse, Utsav Somani, AngelList, Bharat Founders Fund, and Rahul Chaudhary, Treebo. The company aims to use the proceeds for hiring and expansion.

For Raunaq Vaisoha, co-founder, Revise, as NFTs go from culture to utility, Revise aims to lower the barrier to programming NFTs. “With Revise in their toolkit, developers can offer creative utilities to their community through their NFT without sacrificing governance,” he stated.

The entire NFT space has seen a narrative shift as people have discovered that NFTs can be more than just digital collectables or static assets, Tushar Behl, Alpha Wave Global, said. “We see this shift happen in gaming most prominently, but the abstract concept is broadly applicable to any real-world asset that can be tokenised. Additionally, as more complex utilities are built on NFTs, the aspect of traceability and transparency in governance will become front and centre. Revise has a deep product insight and a forward-looking vision of the space. What the team at Revise is building can become a fundamental layer for NFT provenance and programming, as Chainlink did for Defi.” he highlighted.

For Vikram Chachra, 8i, tech history is replete with entire industries born out of niche hobbies. “Where others see NFTs as collectibles, Vaisoha and Dukkitpatty see the foundation of a new web 3.0 economy,” he said.

Programming NFTs unlocks new ways for artists and developers alike to express their creativity and bring people closer to becoming web3 natives,” Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder, Polygon, added.

Co-founded by Anil Dukkitpatty and Raunaq Vaisoha, Revise offers developers the rails to program NFTs to interact with apps and data. This takes NFTs from static images to interactive objects which can react to applications and real-world events. Enabling people to build their own interactive metaverse.

