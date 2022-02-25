Mamaearth launches a new campaign with Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The TVC is conceptualised by Korra Worldwide

Mamaearth has launched a new television commercial (TVC) for its Ubtan Face Wash, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The TVC highlights the use of natural ingredients in the Ubtan Face Wash to provide the #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday. The ad film, conceptualised by Korra Worldwide, aims to showcase the essence of the brand.

Mamaearth aims to bring nature and traditional recipes in easy formulations. The film is set up on the premise of a haldi ceremony happening before the wedding. The bride admires her glow from the ubtan at her haldi ceremony. In the campaign, the bride’s friend is seen complimenting Shetty’s skin. Later, Shetty lauds Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash for her glow.

Ubtan has been the recipe for glowing and radiant skin that has been passed on from generations, and the haldi ceremony before the wedding is an extremely important event for every bride and groom, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, Mamaearth, said. “We have taken the traditional ubtan ingredients and created a formula using them to give our consumers a product that will give them the Ubtan like glow. Through the TV commercial, we are trying to build synergies between the traditional haldi ubtan and Mamaearth Ubtan face wash and we hope this thought resonates with our consumers and they come forward and choose #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally with Mamaearth,” she added.

“The need to look your best is never felt more than on your wedding day and one regime closely linked to this occasion is the use of Ubtan to attain flawless glow. Our latest work leverages this insight where we see Shetty interacting with her friend talking about her flawless glow thanks to Mamaearth’s new Ubtan face wash,” Gaurav Nabh, chief executive officer, Korra, said on the launch of the new campaign.

“Ubtan glow and Indian weddings go hand in hand. But don’t all of us wish for that glow to last beyond the wedding season? We wanted to tell everyone how easy it is to get the same wedding glow, every day through this film. And with Shilpa playing a friend to the bride, it makes the simple slice of life film more beautiful,” Deepak Kumar, chief creative officer, Korra, stated.

