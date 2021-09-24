Insurance Dekho onboards Jitendra Kumar as brand ambassador for its new campaign

Conceptualised by Offbeet Media Group, the campaign consists of three films

Insurtech startup Insurance Dekho has launched its new integrated campaign. The company has roped in actor Jitendra Kumar as brand ambassador for the latest campaign. With this new campaign, Insurance Dekho wants to underline the significance of investing in several types of insurances such as health insurance, life insurance, motor insurance, among others. The campaign is live on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Conceptualised by Offbeet Media Group, the campaign consists of three films with different messages. It also wants to raise awareness about the availability of insurance products at optimum costs. Targeted at consumers in tier II and III cities, it focuses on onboarding new insurance advisors (POSP).

“Our focus is on ensuring that insurance reaches people in Tier II, III and beyond cities where we noted varying apprehensions about insurance. Educating the people on the importance of insurance and ease of investment is essential. At the same time, our campaign also encourages them to become insurance advisors (POSP) at zero cost to them,” Ankit Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Insurance Dekho, said.

InsuranceDekho, launched in 2016, is a part of Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Limited. It claims to have sourced over one million policies and clock a business of Rs. 1,200 crore in premium in FY21. It is looking at a business growth of over three times in FY22. The Jaipur-headquartered company has offices in Gurgaon, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, along with an offline presence in more than 1,000 towns, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to develop this digital first campaign by Agrawal and his team. Our creative, production and talent management teams worked seamlessly to deliver a digital first campaign with a strong creative idea and Jitender Kumar has helped deliver it with such precision,” Jaideep Singh, founder, Offbeet Media Group, stated.

