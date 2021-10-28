IAA presented the sixth edition of IndIAA Awards in Mumbai

The Awards were hosted on October 27 at a ceremony in Mumbai

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the sixth edition of its IndIAA Awards on October 27 at a ceremony hosted in Mumbai. “A great jury, wonderful winning work, fantastic attendance of the who’s who of advertising media and marketing. The IndIAA Awards have truly set a new benchmark in the industry,” Megha Tata, president, IAA, said.

“Any award is only as good as the people who endorse it. I view the presence of such a high powered audience here today, and the presence of repeat sponsors, as a great endorsement for the IndIAA awards. Keeping in mind the phase we are hopefully emerging from, we have sculpted our awards event around a theme – that acknowledges and inspires the need to show – that there is good in everything around us. It just needs to be tapped into by us,” Abhishek Karnani, chairman, IAA IndIAA Awards, stated.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to be the Jury Chair for three years in a row. These awards are the most prestigious in advertising and communications. This year IndIAA Awards received 200 plus nominations across all 31 categories. I want to congratulate every award winner for their outstanding work, you need to be truly proud of your yourselves, your agency, partners, teams, customers, consumers stakeholders and of everyone who has been involved in the success of the campaign,” Suresh Narayanan, jury chairman and chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said.

At this occasion IAA felicitated Covid Humanitarian Heroes: CVL Srinivas, country manager, WPP India; Bhupal Ramnathkar and Raj Nair, CEO, Madison BMB for being industry leaders with a heart, being the silent hands behind several initiatives for good, showcasing the power of design, for the many communication campaigns that sought to make a difference and for the ever-willing attitude to help a good cause.

