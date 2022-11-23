Home Credit India appoints Bhrigu Sehgal as chief sales officer

Home Credit India has appointed Bhrigu Sehgal as the chief sales officer of the company. According to the company, this move was undertaken in an effort to strengthen the evolving retail business ecosystem, it claimed. The company added that for his new appointment, he will be responsible for accelerating the point of sale (PoS) or retail touchpoint business, build-up of new categories and brand partnerships to create synergies across the retail ecosystem.

Home Credit India is focusing on strengthening its phygital model of business in the evolving offline-to-online economy, and having an omnichannel connection with customers and their needs, Ondrej Kubik, CEO, Home Credit India, said. “Sehgal’s experience in financial services and with consumer internet companies will play a pivotal role, making him the right choice,” he further added.

Sehgal comes with over 16 years of experience and has worked in the banking and financial services sector with brands such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank. His experience also includes stints in digital-first companies such as Magicbricks.com and Quikr.com.

