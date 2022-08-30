Finance, fandom, founders are the topics to lean on for marketers: Twitter

Finance goes social, fan-build worlds, and entrepreneurship hits peak culture has emerged as three biggest movements according to the 2022 Twitter Trends India report. For this report, the social media company claimed to have analysed billions of Tweets over a two-year period to find three must-know trends that will drive culture and reveal the underlying shifts in power, shaping where the consumers are headed to next.

People on Twitter are influential, receptive, and drive results like nowhere else, and Tweets give the signals where the culture is headed or what could be the next big Ah! movements that are shaped by public conversation, Preetha Athrey, director – global business marketing, Twitter APAC, said. “Twitter, as a driver of both trends and real-world change, has evolved as a service that not only provides people a space to connect but a window into culture. The Twitter Trends Report captures the themes and interests that are shaping consumer behaviour in the Indian market, and outlines top trends for brands to lean into to become a part of conversations that are happening right now, and will continue to grow,” she added.

According to the report, money matters used to be closely held secrets of the few, but now, everyone wants in on the action. As people discuss and dive deeper into finance, related conversations have gone up by 62%. Communities of experts and everyday people are joining forces to share knowledge, sparking a 185% increase in financial literacy discussions. Conversations about money have evolved, and new concepts such as decentralised finance and digital assets have entered pop culture with NFT + Bollywood, Bollycoin, and Beyond Life emerging as trending topics.

Furthermore, as fan clubs take charge of the conversation to create worlds they want to be a part of, discussions around fandom have gone up by 47%. People are taking ownership of passions such as #CricketTwitter (+55%), building complex worlds like #DCFanDome (+35%), and engaging with diverse entertainment conversations like Kollywood (+14) as they converge on Twitter to find their tribe.

Keeping in mind that India is now the third largest unicorn ecosystem in the world, enthusiasts are taking to Twitter to talk about all things startups. #StartUpTwitter is growing, and there’s been a 22% increase in discussions around entrepreneurship. Founders are building personal brands, while popular references like #SharkTankIndiaMemes and #PeakBengaluru add humour to the conversation. What’s inspiring is to see a 40% increase in women joining the conversation, with the talk around female entrepreneurship going up by a whopping 269% — a clear indicator of the narrowing gender gap in the workforce.

The report predicts that In the months to come, these trends will define how brand-consumer relationships evolve, introducing new paths that brands will have to navigate to reach consumers where they are – on Twitter.

