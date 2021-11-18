EdTech platform Inzpira raises Rs 2.3 crore as part of its seed round

Inzpira had earlier raised Rs 25 lakh as part of its pre-seed round from 100X.VC in March 2021

Inzpira, an AI-enabled, on-demand live language learning and soft-skills training platform for adults and kids, announced that it has raised Rs 2.3 crore as part of its seed round. The current round was led by Angel investors Raj Nair, chairman, Avalon Consulting, and Gopinath Latpate, executive director, JLL. The startup plans to utilise the fresh funds to improve its tech platform, enhance brand presence and expand its customer base.

Other investors who joined the round include Arvind Kapil (country head – Retail Lending, HDFC Bank), Yash Chamria (joint VP, Piramal Capital), Naveen Raju (executive director, TIE Mumbai), Ajay Nayar (associate partner, IBM), P Sreekumar, Vedika Thorat, Abdul Gafoor, Jyoti Rahul Devjani, Akshar Panchmia, Dipen Shah, Vikas Sisodiya, Manish Manoj, Mannan Manoj, Michael Samuel, Pankaj Ramachandran, Roshan Ajitkumar.

Inzpira had earlier raised Rs 25 lakh as part of its pre-seed round from 100X.VC in March 2021 and was part of their class 04 cohort. The startup has raised Rs. 2.55 crore to date. “There is a huge demand for language learning and soft skills in India and across the world and Inzpira is well poised to tap into this burgeoning market,” Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC said.

Working professionals, despite realising the importance of attaining English language proficiency to advance in their career, simply cannot find time to join a program due to their busy work schedule and other commitments, Rohith Namboothiri, co-founder and CEO, Inzpira said. “At Inzpira, we are building a platform that provides on-demand live, individual language training where users can learn anytime according to their convenience, as easy as booking a cab or ordering food. We intend to revolutionise the language learning sector by giving both adults and kids an immersive learning experience by enabling them to practice and learn from hundreds of trainers,” Namboothiri added further.

“I have invested in Inzpira because I found that the promoters have a certain spark in them, besides a mature head on their shoulders. Most of all, they are playing in a large market that is underserved. There is also scope to add more value to customers through additional offerings in the future,” Raj Nair, Chairman, Avalon Consulting, stated.

