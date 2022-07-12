Digitas India bags digital mandate for Matter

Matter has appointed Digitas India as the agency for its digital communication. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency and multi-phased pitch process. As per the mandate, Digitas will handle Matter’s digital marketing, the scope for which will encompass communications, media, customer experience and digital assets, and community engagement across its mobility and energy business verticals.

Matter is embarking on a journey to revolutionise electric mobility and energy storage space, Arun Pratap Singh, COO, and co-founder, Matter, said. “Our innovative offerings will be represented through highly creative digital marketing and we’re looking forward to partnering with Digitas, as they follow the philosophy of thinking new and leveraging the creative nuances to deliver highly compelling digital innovations,” he added.

Since its inception, Matter has invested extensively in technology development with the “Innovate in India” approach for the development of futuristic electric vehicle platforms and for energy storage applications. Matter’s first EV-Motorcycle is slated for launch in the year 2022.

Digitas India is the marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe. It is built on the principle that there are better ways for brands to connect with people and people with each other. Leveraging comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and proprietary planning processes, Digitas aims to deliver outcomes via connected practices that include creative + media campaigns, brand experiences, CRM and loyalty and marketing transformation. “It is our privilege to partner with Matter and to introduce the brand and product in the market. Our aim will be to stay true to our connected marketing philosophy and use the right mix of insight-driven creativity, technology, and media to drive brand love and adoption,” Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India, stated.

Digitas claims to serve the world’s leading brands from 30 countries and 50 offices. Digitas India works with brands such as Nestle, HP, Unilever, Nivea, boAt, digibank by DBS, Goodknight, among others.

