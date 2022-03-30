Cartoon Network gears up for summer vacations; launches new brand campaign ‘Redraw Your World’

With summer vacation being around the corner, Cartoon Network, the kids TV channel from the stable of AT&T, seems to have created a pipeline of content and marketing strategies. With this, the channel aims to increase its viewership in the coming months due to the onset of vacations. “In 2020, we saw a peak in terms of viewership which normalised in 2021. Now that schools have reopened, we have seen a further dip in viewership. However, over the weekend the viewership continues to remain very high and in comparison to 2019, our viewership is still higher. Considering the fact that there is only 66% TV penetration in India, we expect the viewership to rise going forward,” Abhishek Dutta, South Asia network head, Cartoon Network and companion channel POGO, told BrandWagon Online.

The channel will roll out a new brand positioning, ‘Redraw Your World’. For Dutta, the brand promise is an extension of the channel’s global commitment to introduce stories that encourage kids to fuel their imaginations and empower them. The channel claims to have 200 hours of new content planned for FY23. From new episodes of existing shows such as Ekans – Ek Se Badhkar Snake, Dragon Ball Super, Digimon Adventure, Lamput, The Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10, DC Super Hero Girls, Courage the Cowardly Dog and Tom and Jerry, to launching a new block under Cartoonito for pre-schoolers, Cartoon Network has set up a strong content line-up. “Our content strategy will involve our local, home-grown shows as well as localisation of our international library of shows. Additionally we will acquire content over the year,” Dutta stated.

Planned for the whole calendar year starting March 30, 2022, the campaign will start with changing CN’s on-air creatives, followed by a brand film showcasing the latest and upcoming content. In May, Cartoon Network will unveil a new music video anthem that would be a hybrid of animation and live action by the kids. “We are doing a 360 degree campaign for Redraw Your Summer with equal focus on traditional mediums such as TV, digital, and below the line (BTL) activations. The aim is to be present wherever kids are,” Dutta added.

Cartoon Network has inked several collaborations across multiple genres, including Indian Premier League (IPL), food and beverage, and technology sector. With IPL season on, the network has partnered with Rajasthan Royals to co-create content with CN’s characters Ekans and Tom and Jerry for the channel’s digital platforms. Beyond this, the channel has joined hands with 99 Pancakes to curate a specialised menu across its 33 outlets in 14 cities all through April-May. Furthermore, Cartoon Network has collaborated with Reliance Digital wherein the latter will feature in-store display and character meet and greets at 100 stores across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Moreover, after a break of two years, Cartoon Network will roll out the 15th edition of School Contact Programme across 13 cities followed by festive celebrations with on-air content, social media activations and on-ground activities during Diwali and Christmas later this year. The channel has onboarded Perfetti Van Melle India as presenting sponsor for the School Contact Program and the year-end festive season.

As for advertisement revenue, while the channel refused to share any detail, Dutta highlighted that the channel has seen a lot of interest from non-traditional brands. “Brands that have traditionally advertised on television continued to do so for the new shows and IPs for their campaigns. Apart from traditional brands such as snacks/food and beverages, non-traditional brands like e-learning platforms, e-commerce, home care and consumer durables have also been advertising with us. We expect the trend to continue throughout 2022,” he elaborated. According to industry estimates, the cost of a ten-second ad spot on kids channels ranges between Rs 1,000 – 3,000 during prime time, which is between 6 pm – 8 pm.

