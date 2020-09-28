Aamir Khan is the new brand ambassador of Vedantu

The ad film featuring the actor has been conceptualised by The Script Room

Ed-tech start-up Vedantu, that offers live online tutoring has appointed actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. As part of its association, the platform has also launched ad films with the actor, that highlights the pros of the platforms. The film will be released on television across 46 channels, digital and OTT platforms, the company said.

Conceptualised by The Script Room, the ad film series conveys the effortlessness of live online learning offered by the platform including live interactive platform, doubt solving, super coders, among others. We aim to establish Vedantu synonymous with live learning and revolutionize online education in India through holistic experiences that foster effective learning, Shivani Suri, chief marketing officer, Vedantu, said. “Our campaign is focused on reaching out to parents to address their valid concerns with respect to online learning through a series of very relatable films, which will resonate with them. Aamir Khan as a brand ambassador perfectly embodies the role of an involved parent while bringing his own charm to the character,” she added.

“With online learning becoming the norm, parents are on the lookout for solutions that help their children navigate complicated curriculum with ease while making the whole experience enjoyable. Vedantu with its new ad campaign aims to make quality live online learning accessible to every child, every home with India’s best curated teachers,” the company said in a statement.

According to Rajesh Ramaswamy, co-founder, The Script Room, almost every parent is coping and curious about this new way of education, therefore, it was important at this stage to highlight a lot of aspects of online education. “Our idea was to convert all the features and benefits of Vedantu into interesting slice-of-life stories, rooted in some fundamental, easy-to-relate contexts,” he stated.

