Here is the step-by-step guide to applying for a driving license online in India, no matter which state or city you’re from.

One of the most important documents for an Indian citizen, apart from the Aadhaar card, Pan card, and passport, is a driver’s license. This is a gateway for young adults to legally drive a vehicle, be it a two, three, or four-wheeler.

In the past, getting a driving license meant going to the RTO, filling physical forms, running back and forth for missing or additional documents, and at times, even greasing a few officials. It was this, or getting hold of a middleman, paying higher fees before eventually getting the license.

Nowadays, thanks to the internet and updated systems, applying for a driving license is easy. It’s a completely digital process for forms and payments, while physical presence is still required for document verification and other processes. However, if you are applying for a new driving license in India, here are the online steps to follow.

Online driving license application guide

First and foremost, visit the Parivahan website, and select the desired service you need. Next, select the state, and under Learner’s License, click on the ‘Application for New Learner’s License’.

Next, fill up the form. Make sure there are no mistakes and if you have to, review the form multiple times before submitting it. Next, you need to upload supporting documents, photos, and then e-sign the document. This is followed by paying the fees, booking a slot, and taking the Learner’s License test.

Do keep in mind that for an applicant with an Aadhaar card, the test can be taken online and an e-Learner’s License will be issued instantly. However, for applicants without an Aadhaar card, the test needs to be taken physically at dedicated centres.

After receiving the Learner’s License, you are ready to drive or ride, however, certain clauses will require you to display that you are a learner on the vehicle and have a valid license holder with you at all times. There are additional rules, however, this varies depending on the state, so please go through the rules.

Once the Learner’s License has been issued, you will be asked to go to the RTO physically post 30 days to give a physical driving/riding test, post which, a permanent license will be issued. Do keep in mind that some of the processes above might have changes depending on the state, but largely, the process remains the same.