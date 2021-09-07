Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Season 8 will mark the second season of racing with Mahindra Racing for Alexander Sims. Alexander has scored one Formula E win and two further podiums to date in his electric single-seater career.

Mahindra Racing today announced its driver lineup for the upcoming season 8 of the Formula E championship. The team is welcoming Oliver Rowland back to its Formula E team. The 29-year-old Brit, who was Formula Renault UK Champion in 2011 and Formula Renault 3.5 Champion in 2014 will join Alexander Sims at the team for the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Oliver started his racing career in karting and spent a successful decade competing in the various British Championships. He progressed to Formula Renault and Formula Renault 3.5, winning both Championships.

Oliver then made the move to the GP2 Series, where he competed for two seasons, finishing third in the championship in his first season. 2015 saw Oliver make his Formula E debut with Mahindra Racing when he briefly stood in for Nick Heidfeld at the Punta Del Este ePrix. 2017 saw him sign to the Renault F1 Team as a development driver and a year later he moved to the Williams F1 Team in the same role.

Oliver has three full seasons of experience in Formula E, racing with Nissan e.Dams. To date, he has secured five pole positions, two fastest laps, five podium finishes and a win.

Season 8 will mark the second season of racing with Mahindra Racing for Alexander Sims. Alexander has scored one Formula E win and two further podiums to date in his electric single-seater career, including a memorable second place finish for Mahindra in Rome last season.

On joining the team Oliver Rowland, said, “I’m very excited to be joining Mahindra Racing for Season 8. Moving to a new team there will of course be a transition but I think that, with the combination of my experience in Formula E and the team’s results last season, we have the potential to achieve some great things together. I’m really happy to have Alexander as my teammate and look forward to working with him on extracting the most from the car and getting some strong results for the team.”

