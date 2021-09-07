Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Season 8 will mark the second season of racing with Mahindra Racing for Alexander Sims. Alexander has scored one Formula E win and two further podiums to date in his electric single-seater career.

By:September 7, 2021 6:11 PM

Mahindra Racing today announced its driver lineup for the upcoming season 8 of the Formula E championship. The team is welcoming Oliver Rowland back to its Formula E team. The 29-year-old Brit, who was Formula Renault UK Champion in 2011 and Formula Renault 3.5 Champion in 2014 will join Alexander Sims at the team for the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Oliver started his racing career in karting and spent a successful decade competing in the various British Championships. He progressed to Formula Renault and Formula Renault 3.5, winning both Championships.

Oliver then made the move to the GP2 Series, where he competed for two seasons, finishing third in the championship in his first season. 2015 saw Oliver make his Formula E debut with Mahindra Racing when he briefly stood in for Nick Heidfeld at the Punta Del Este ePrix. 2017 saw him sign to the Renault F1 Team as a development driver and a year later he moved to the Williams F1 Team in the same role.

Oliver has three full seasons of experience in Formula E, racing with Nissan e.Dams. To date, he has secured five pole positions, two fastest laps, five podium finishes and a win.

Also read: Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Season 8 will mark the second season of racing with Mahindra Racing for Alexander Sims. Alexander has scored one Formula E win and two further podiums to date in his electric single-seater career, including a memorable second place finish for Mahindra in Rome last season.

On joining the team Oliver Rowland, said, “I’m very excited to be joining Mahindra Racing for Season 8. Moving to a new team there will of course be a transition but I think that, with the combination of my experience in Formula E and the team’s results last season, we have the potential to achieve some great things together. I’m really happy to have Alexander as my teammate and look forward to working with him on extracting the most from the car and getting some strong results for the team.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?