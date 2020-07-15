Mahindra mine-resistant vehicles to be used for UN Peacekeeping: Anand Mahindra lauds the ‘Mean Machine’

Mahindra Defence Systems has revealed a new mine-resistant armoured vehicle which will be deployed for use by UN Peacekeeping forces. Anand Mahindra lauds the defence arm's new vehicle in his own way on Twitter.

By:Updated: Jul 15, 2020 6:48 PM

mahindra defence mine resistant anand mahindra

Mahindra Defence Systems ‘Mean Machine’ is primed and ready for doing good deeds in the hands of UN Peacekeeping forces. The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected’ vehicle is designed, produced and exported by Mahindra Defence and is a specialty vehicle with interrogation arms to lift IEDs. Mahindra boss Anand Mahindra lauded the peacekeeping defence vehicle in his own way on Twitter, calling it a ‘Mean Machine’ that would be ‘perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic!’

Mahindra & Mahindra makes a long list of vehicles, starting from mass-market SUVs to two-wheelers to commercial vehicles to agriculture equipment to electric vehicles and today in focus, defence vehicles. Mahindra’s Defence Systems arm produces and supplies heavily armoured vehicles to the Indian armed forces and international forces as well. The latest addition to the lineup is the ‘Mine Resistant Ambush Protected’ vehicle.

In a recent tweet, some intriguing details about the vehicle were let out. For example, it’ll be heavily-armoured and mine-resistant which means it will be able to withstand an impact from beneath its underbelly as well. The vehicle also has interrogation arms to pick up IEDs (improvised explosive devices).

Also read: Anand Mahindra says “back to basics”: 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

“That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peacekeepers safe. (And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic! Smiling face with smiling eyes),” Mahindra Ground Chairman Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Other Mahindra Defence Systems vehicles include several that are used by the armed forces, including Mahindra Marksman used by Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF)’s Quick Reaction Team’s (QRT) fleet at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The Marksman is an armoured capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle with seating for six people, and that provides protection from small firearms and also grenades.

