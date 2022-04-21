Magenta to deploy LEV AC EV chargers in Delhi: Costs Rs. 2,375 for private buyers

Magenta plans to install over 100 such chargers in the country’s capital by the end of this month, while it eyeing to install 10,000 units in Delhi at a later stage.

Magenta has developed and deployed Delhi’s first LEV AC EV charger under the state government’s plan. This allows the firm to construct the chargers for private buyers at a net cost of Rs. 2,375, post-subsidy. To upkeep the trend of home chargers, which account for roughly 70 per cent of total chargers installed, Magenta has installed the first LEV AC charger in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The exercise was performed in the presence of the honourable transport minister – Shri Kailash Gahlot.

Magenta has further installed various chargers in different localities of Delhi. The list includes – Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Munirka, Jamia Nagar and Rohini. By the end of this month, Magenta is eyeing to deploy over 100 chargers under this scheme. Also, the company reveals that both residential and business enterprises can take benefit from this scheme. The company is envisioning a goal to set up 10,000 such units around Delhi to give a strong push to EV adoption.

The Magenta LEV AC charger features an OLED display. Furthermore, it gets an advanced and easy to use authentication system that works on Bluetooth. It is a neat solution, making the charger compatible with the mobile application – ChargeGrid BT. Thus, making it an ideal low-cost Bluetooth based charging solution for EV owners.

Designed on the ‘Safety First’ principle, the charger is equipped with multitudes of protection devices to keep the EV and the surroundings safe. The charger is claimed to be resistant to short circuits, ground fault, over current, and overvoltage. This affordable AC charger further boasts various innovative features, like auto charging session resume in the event of power-cut. Also, the charger can be easily installed, and it utilises minimal space. The company is also offering the provision of mounting it on a stand in case it cannot be fixed on a wall. Also, there’s a three-year warranty empanelled by 3 DISCOMs of Delhi on this charger.

