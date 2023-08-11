Simple Energy to launch two e-scooters, trademarks Dot One name

With the new e-scooters, Simple Energy will be opening up to a new customer base in the affordable segment.

According to multiple sources, Simple Energy will be bringing in two new affordable scooters by October. Sources have also confirmed that the company has trademarked two prospective names- Simple Dot One and Dot One. These models will be positioned below the Simple One, with an expected range of 180 kilometres.

Earlier this year, Simple Energy launched its maiden product, the Simple One, in May 2023 for Rs 1.45 lakhs ex-showroom. As per the company, the Simple One has received over 1 lakh bookings in the pre-launch phase itself.

In June, Simple Energy started deliveries of the Simple One, after multiple years of delay. The deliveries started in a phased manner, with Bengaluru being the first city. However, a few sources also say that not many have received their Simple One scooters yet, though having booked the scooters early and being based in Bengaluru.

The Simple One is powered by a 5.0kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 212km on a full charge, while it can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2,7 seconds and reach a top speed of 105kmph. The scooter gets a TFT dash with a host of features including connected tech and an app.