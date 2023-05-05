Simple Energy commences production of Simple One e-scooter

Simple Energy has commenced production of the Simple One electric scooter in its facility on the outskirts of Bangalore.

Simple Energy has rolled out its first electric two-wheeler, the Simple One from its Shoolagiri facility in Tamil Nadu. With the official launch scheduled for May 23, the company is all set to offer customers one of the longest ranges among electric two-wheelers.

In addition to this, the company is also gearing up to commence the deliveries of its flagship product to customers who have been waiting for its arrival.

The battery pack in the Simple One offers the scooter a higher speed, improved aesthetics, battery systems, and powertrains. The Simple One is powered by a 4.8kWh battery pack that offers a range of 236km on a full charge, while the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds.

The Simple One electric scooter is available in vibrant colours while featuring telescopic front forks, disc brakes, a large TFT display, mobile phone connectivity, and more. When launched later this month, the Simple One will compete with the Ather 450, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, and other electric scooters in the segment.

With more products in the pipeline and its core focus on R&D, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility.