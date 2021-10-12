Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Anglian Finvest is planning to add more financiers and structured finance products, in future enhancements, to provide EV financing to the customers from various EV brands.

Omega Seiki Mobility Rage+ electric three-wheeler

Anglian Omega Group today launched a new subsidiary Anglian Finvest electric vehicle financing company in India. Now the customers of Omega Seiki Mobility can finance OSM electric vehicles through Anglian Finvest. The company has already dispersed Rs 10 crore worth in loans. Anglian Finvest loan facility is available pan India. The subsidiary will provide finance schemes which will include customised products for financial flexibility and convenience. Anglian Finvest will cover a wide range of profiles to meet the demands of a diverse range of Indian customers.

Lack of Institutions providing Electric Vehicle financing makes the process frustrating and tiresome for the customer, hence we thought of launching Anglian Finvest. The company will enhance the customer experience and journey while financing OSM vehicles. For the initial phase, we are only financing Omega Seiki Mobility vehicles, but in the long term we plan to offer loans to other Electric Vehicle Companies, Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group, said.

Anglian Finvest finance company will offer Omega Seiki Mobility customers a host of options that include selecting loan products, completing all the finance-related formalities and disbursal of the loan. The company promises complete transparency on associated charges.

“Anglian Omega group would be investing Rs 250 crores in the coming 3 years, to help bolster this EV revolution. Providing easy financing options is sure to attract customers. Following our ideology of not waiting for solutions, but creating them, we are set to get the electric revolution out there, by increasing customer trust in Electric Vehicles, Narang added.

Anglian Finvest currently is a bootstrapped financing company. The company is planning to add more financiers and structured finance products, in future enhancements, to provide EV financing to the customers from various EV brands.

