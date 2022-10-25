Ola S1 Air vs S1 vs S1 Pro electric scooters: Differences Explained

The new Ola S1 Air has been launched in India at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. Here’s how this most affordable Ola offering fares against its siblings, the S1 and the S1 Pro, in a specification-based comparison.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, recently launched its S1 Air e-scooter in India at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. The new Ola S1 Air is the company’s most affordable offering and sits below the S1 and the S1 Pro in its portfolio. Here’s how the Ola S1 Air electric scooter fares against its siblings, the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro, in a specification-based comparison.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 vs S1 Pro: Battery and Range

Specification S1 Air S1 S1 Pro Battery pack 2.5 kWh 3 kWh 4 kWh Range (claimed) 101 km 141 km 181 km Riding modes Eco, Normal, Sports Eco, Normal, Sports Eco, Normal, Sports, Hyper

The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack while the S1 features a 3 kWh unit. Ola’s S1 Pro, on the other hand, gets a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. The Ola S1 Air and S1 get Eco, Normal, and Sports modes while the S1 Pro features all of them and an additional Hyper mode as well.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 vs S1 Pro: Performance and Charging Time

Specification S1 Air S1 S1 Pro Electric motor 4.5 kW 8.5 kW 8.5 kW Top speed 85 kmph 95 kmph 116 kmph Charging time 4.5 hours 5 hours 6.5 hours

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro get a hyperdrive electric motor with a peak power output of 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) while the S1 Air gets a smaller 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor. They have a claimed top speed of 95, 116, and 85 kmph respectively. Ola says that the S1 Air can be fully charged in 4.5 hours, the S1 in 5 hours, and the S1 Pro in 6.5 hours using a regular charger.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 vs S1 Pro: Hardware and Features

In terms of hardware, while the S1 Air gets conventional telescopic front forks, the S1 and the S1 Pro sport a single shock absorber. Also, the S1 Air gets drum brakes while others get a disc unit. Ola’s electric scooters are pretty feature-rich. All of them get a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity. The cruise control feature, however, has been reserved for the Ola S1 Pro only.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 vs S1 Pro: Price in India

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Ola S1 Air Rs 84,999 Ola S1 Rs 99,999 Ola S1 Pro Rs 1.40 lakh

The new Ola S1 Air is the most affordable offering from the company and it has been priced at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. Ola S1 and the S1 Pro currently retail at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. These e-scooters rival the likes of the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.

