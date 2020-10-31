Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

The financing process is paperless and can be followed online easily with no physical intervention. The said facility is available across all 350+ Okinawa outlets across India. More details below!

Okinawa has announced its tie-up with ZestMoney that happens to be an AI-driven EMI financing and ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ platform. With this association, the customers willing to buy an Okinawa electric scooter will get the convenience of EMI financing. Moreover, the said partnership will also allow even the customers with no previous CIBIL score to access the financing option so that they can buy Okinawa products. Interested customers can avail credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC after which they can choose a repayment plan of their choice at the time of purchase. The said process is paperless and can be followed online easily with no physical intervention. The said facility is available across all 350+ Okinawa outlets across India.

In addition to this, the customers can also avail the service while booking a product online through Okinawa’s official website. During the Covid-19 outbreak, Okinawa has taken numerous measures to ensure safety and hygiene for its customers. The company recently launched online booking and the latest association with ZestMoney comes as another step towards this direction.

Speaking on the latest association, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Co-founder, Okinawa said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people hesitate to choose shared mobility and social distancing has now become a lifestyle and people are opting for personal vehicles. He adds that within a month after the lockdown got lifted, Okinawa experienced a sharp hike in the demand for all-electric two-wheelers.

This explains a lot in terms of the fact that people are not only buying their own vehicles but are also getting inclined towards EVs over ICE vehicles. That said, keeping the current situation in mind, when people are struggling to manage their finances, Okinawa has associated with ZestMoney in order to enable the customers to opt for their vehicle without any hassle for finance. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

