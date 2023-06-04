Maruti Jimny rival in EV avatar from MG: Baojun Yep

MG has unveiled its Maruti Jimny rivalling electric SUV, the Baojun Yep in China, which will be launched in India soon.

MG’s Maruti Suzuki Jimny rivalling SUV, the all-electric Baojun Yep, has made its debut in China. Based on MG’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, the Yep gets a single electric motor that powers the rear axle and ADAS as well.

Baojun Yep SUV: Platform and design

The Baojun Yep shares the same platform as the MG Comet EV, which was launched in India recently. The SUV measures 3,381mm in length, 1,685mm in width, 1,721mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,110mm. The Yep is 407mm longer, 180mm wider, and 81mm taller, and its wheelbase measures 100mm more than the MG Comet.

In terms of design, the Baojun Yep features a retro design with boxy wheel arches, chunky tyres, a quad-LED headlight setup, and an overall boxy design. similar to the Ford Bronco or the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Baojun Yep SUV: Electric powertrain

The Baojun Yep is powered by a 28.1kWh battery pack that powers a single electric motor on the rear axle. The motor makes 67bhp and 140Nm of torque, while the top speed is limited to 100kmph. The battery pack on the Yep offers a CLTC range of 303km.

On the charging front, the Baojun Yep’s battery pack can be charged from 30 to 80% in 35 minutes using a DC fast charger while an AC charger will take 8.5 hours to charge from 20 to 80%. The fast charging option is a missing feature on the Comet though.

Also Read MG Comet Review: This zippy little electric car is not for everyone

Baojun Yep SUV: Interior and features

Similar to the MG Comet, the Baojun Yep SUV is a two-door vehicle with four seats. The dash is similar to the Comet and so is the steering wheel, however, the Yep gets a three-spoke design instead of the Comet’s two-spoke design.

The Yep gets two 10.25-inch displays that act as the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, while the AC controls are switches instead of the Comet’s dials. Other features include a battery temperature management system, rearview camera, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and four USB ports.

The top-spec variant of the Baojun Yep also gets ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera and automatic parking assist features.

Baojun Yep SUV: India launch

Similar to how the MG Comet was launched, the Baojun Yep SUV will come to India under the MG badge. The carmaker is currently working on localising components for the Comet EV, which the Yep will also take advantage of. The India launch of the Baojun Yep is expected to take place after MG India’s second round of investment.