HP petrol pumps to get electric vehicle chargers from April: Details explained

By:Updated: March 17, 2020 2:09:40 PM
hpcl street lamp ev chargerMukesh Kumar Surana, Chairman & Managing Director of HPCL inaugurating the EV Street Lamp Charger

Magenta Power, a startup supported by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, has announced its plan to introduce a street lamp integrated EV charger called ‘ChargeGrid Flare’ by April 2020. This new range of EV charging points will be the first in India to be incorporated within street lamp columns.

The manufacturer has said that the ChargeGrid Flare has been specially designed in partnership with HPCL to offer energy-efficient street light combined with an EV charging point. The unique charging station aims to EV charging facilities from within a traditional-looking street light.

The technology should enable a city to deploy curbside vehicle charging more quickly, with lower cost and less street clutter compared to other approaches. In its first stage, the ChargeGrid Flare will be installed at HPCL retail outlets in major cities across India.

Magenta further explains that this EV charger will also serve as an ideal solution for installation at new and existing car parking areas, street/corporate parking environments and retail outlets. These street lamp EV chargers will be easy to install and can be located by EV users using the ChargeGrid app. The entire charging and the payment gateway is already integrated into the ChargeGrid app.

Also read: 480 km range in just 10 minutes of charge! New electric car battery that could be charged even faster

“We are delighted to be adding ChargeGrid Flare to our already extensive portfolio of EV charging solutions. Understanding the existing EV Challenges, what we are aiming to do is, instead of getting the car parked next to a charging station we bring the charging station to where the car is parked. This product is made specifically for India with low footprint and power situations. With ChargeGrid Flare, we can build a dense and convenient EV charging infrastructure at low cost, with less clutter to the existing city landscape,” Maxson Lewis – Director, Magenta Power during the launch said.

The new initiative was launched at HPCL’s Annual Regional Managers’ Conference 2020 (RMC-2020), during which Mukesh Kumar Surana, Chairman & Managing Director of HPCL, stated: “Taking another step towards Green Energy adoption, HPCL is glad to associate with M/s Magenta Power and bring the first of its kind EV charging solutions to Indian Markets.”

