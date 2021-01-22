Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

For customers who intend to exchange their used petrol two-wheeler with an electric scooter or bike, an instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR.

By:January 22, 2021 5:28 PM
hero electric bikes

CredR, an omnichannel used two-wheeler consumer brand, today announced collaboration with BLive, an electric bike tourism platform, which has now also launched its EV Store where it retails electric bikes, and electric scooters. With this collaboration, users can exchange any petrol-based two-wheeler with e-scooters sold on the Blive Store. While exchanging the old two-wheeler, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters, thus reducing the upfront cost of e-bikes bought from BLive.

An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler.

The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new BLive electric two-wheeler. Currently, the program is applicable in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Pune and will soon be expanded to other cities across India.

India’s Electric mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post COVID-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise. As the sales of overall two-wheelers will see a boom, there will also be a rise in sales of second-hand e-two wheelers. Currently, electric mobility contributes to less than 1% of the two-wheelers market that can only increase from here. We are tremendously excited to partner with BLive in bringing about this shift in the market, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategic Officer, CredR, said.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

“The more consumers experience EVs, the higher will be the adoption of the same. BLive, through its Ebike tours, has been offering the same across 9 states of India giving consumers an opportunity to try EBikes. With the online EV store we want to offer the best experience of buying an EV making the adoption easier, whether it is with the range of EVs or the options to buy.

“With CredR, buying an EV becomes even simpler with consumers getting the advantage of not worrying about the older two-wheeler they own. We see this as a very strategic partnership as we add more brands,” Samarth Kholkar, CEO and Co-Founder, Blive, said.

