EVRE to establish 1,000 tech-enabled EV charging hubs by the end of 2023

EVRE has announced that the company will establish 1,000 tech-enabled EV charging hubs by end of 2023. As per an early estimate, a total of Rs 500 crores of cumulative investment will be required to achieve this milestone.

EVRE, one of India’s leading EV charging Infratech players, has announced that it will establish 1,000 tech-enabled EV charging hubs by end of 2023. The company claims that it will be the country’s largest integrated and connected EV charging ecosystem. EVRE is already operating more than 50 such operationally-profitable charging hubs with the large hubs accommodating and charging 80 vehicles at the same time.

The company says that it was the first step to showcase the product-market fit and feasibility of this business model. With a focus on serving the EV fleets uniformly across the country, EVRE is looking at multifold growth in the charging hubs to satiate the demand for EV chargers. These EV fleets include EVs used for e-commerce, FMCG, passenger, and commercial EVs used for intracity and last-mile mobility.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

EVRE aims to accomplish this milestone in partnership with individual partners, wherein EVRE will continue to remain the technology enabler and the partners will own the hubs, including land, charging stations, civil and electrical infra. As per an early estimate, a total of Rs 500 crores of cumulative investment will be required to achieve this milestone. EVRE claims that it is the world’s only EV charging company that has been able to integrate patented ComputerVision technology with its charging stations.

This enables a touch-free interface without any human intervention, need for OTPs or scanning QR codes, etc. All these facilities will be available for use by the e-fleet operator through the one-web dashboard and EVRE app. Moreover, EVRE says that all of its tech-enabled charging hubs will be standardized for fast & slow chargers with an intelligent framework, including telematics for real-time monitoring, dynamic load management solutions, smart-key management for unmanned management of fleets, and more.

Sharing views on this expansion, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder & CEO of EVRE said, “We at EVRE understand the precise requirements of a commercial EV driver and the e-fleet owners, and their need for seamless charging experience in tandem with their on-the-go schedule. Our world-class EV fleet management solutions at EVRE Charging Hubs across the country are best-suited to meet the demands of large e-fleets and their drivers within the short-window of these pit-stops.”

Elaborating the need for franchise-owned and EVRE-operated EV charging hubs, he mentioned, “With 1,000 automated EV charging hubs, we aim to build the country’s largest technology-enabled EV charging ecosystem. The growth of the EV infrastructure ecosystem hinges on public participation across the ecosystem. With this move, EVRE is enabling individuals to participate and contribute to the growth of the clean-mobility revolution, leading to faster EV adoption across the length & breadth of the country”.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.