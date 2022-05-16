EVRE installs East Delhi’s first residential EV charging facility in Mayur Vihar

EVRE has installed East Delhi’s first residential EV charging facility in Mayur Vihar. It was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia.

EVRE, one of India’s leading EV charging Infratech companies, claims to have installed the first dedicated electric vehicle charging station within a residential society in East Delhi. This new EV charging facility, EVRE Infinity EV Charger, has been inaugurated by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia, at the Nagarjuna Apartments in Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

Listing the initiatives by the Delhi Government to develop the EV ecosystem, Shri Sisodia shared, “We have set a target for ourselves that 10% of all new vehicles purchased should be electric vehicles. However, we have surpassed the target, and 12% of the vehicles purchased in 2022 are electric vehicles”.

He further added, “The petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark; on the contrary, electric vehicles offer multiple pollution-mitigating advantages.” Congratulating EVRE and Nagarjuna Apartments for the first dedicated EV charging station for a residential society in East Delhi, he said, “This is a great initiative by Nagarjuna Apartments. The first charging station by EVRE will encourage others to buy electric vehicles that will encourage further charging infrastructure.”

Commenting on the occasion, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO, EVRE, said, “We at EVRE are working extensively towards resolving an issue being faced by residents for charging their electric vehicles, and are creating smart, integrated chargers, to meet the burgeoning demand of EVs across cities. EVRE is working towards enabling EV-ready communities and cities with sustainable electric vehicle charging infrastructure that are not only convenient but prompt consumers to make the switch with ease.”

