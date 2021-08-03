eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

EBG-Matics is included as standard in all eBikeGo fleets and may be used to effectively rate the vehicle's health using the eBikeGo rating system, the company says.

eBikeGo has launched EBG-Matics – a unique IoT system connected to mobility in order to make its fleet smarter and more efficient. The said device follows the 0.5 – 5 – 50 formula, in which 0.5 implies that the vehicle should be repaired within 30 minutes in case of any downtime or fault, 5 means that vehicles and their assets should last at least 5 years, and 50 means that only 50% of the cost should be spent on maintenance. The company says that EBG-Matics is unlike any other telematics device as it uses AI and machine learning to analyze rider and vehicle behaviour to track and improve efficiency.

The company says that insurance companies and banks will also benefit from EBG-Matics. Electric vehicle insurance and loans are now much more affordable because they don’t have control or data to present, banks and insurance companies grant petrol vehicles 90% financing and electric vehicles 70% financing. Electric vehicle fleets may use EBG-Matics’ data to show them which models are best for getting the best financing. Moreover, it can also assist insurance companies by providing data indicating which riders are driving safely and which ones are not. They can modify their insurance policies accordingly.

Moreover, full analytics data or business intelligence may be offered to food delivery firms like Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, or Amazon using EBG-Matics. This basically allows them to determine whether the delivery person is driving erratically and misusing assets or not and on the basis of that, they’ll be given a driving score. The said device can provide modern vehicle tracking solutions with conventional traditional features such as position, orientation, speed and range estimation in vehicle tracking units. Vehicle depreciation is accurately modelled by EBG-Matics. The IoT-enabled EBG-Matics will tell vehicle owners how long their vehicle has been used and this information can be utilized to provide useful feedback to manufacturers, dealers, and others.

The information concerning vehicle build quality, driving behaviour, and terrain can be used to lower rider costs, lower maintenance costs, offer usage-based insurance, raise vehicle secondary sales prices, improve vehicle safety, and extend vehicle life. Eventually, the user might view this information prior to hiring a vehicle to alleviate his concerns and ensure a hassle-free experience with eBikeGo. Using the company’s IoT technology, it can track and reward riders for braking, accelerating, and ten other patterns.

GPS, accelerometer/gyro, Bluetooth low energy, increased backup battery, load sensing capabilities, and an edge computer processor will all be available on eBikeGo’s electric vehicles. Moreover, individual customers can also track their driver rating to find areas for development, which can lead to increased safety and lower vehicle ownership costs. EBG-Matics is included as standard in all eBikeGo fleets and may be used to effectively rate the vehicle’s health using the eBikeGo rating system, the company noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.