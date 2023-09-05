BGAUSS C12i EX e-scooter launched at Rs 99,999

The BGAUSS C12i EX electric scooter’s introductory price is valid till September 19, 2023.

BGAUSS announces the launch of the BGAUSS C12i EX electric scooter, launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 ex-showroom. The C12i MAX has already received 6000 customers in three months and the C12i EX emerges as an addition to the C12 series.

The BGAUSS C12i EX features a 3-hour charging time for its battery pack while offering an ARAI-certified range of 85km. The scooter comes equipped with CAN-enabled technology that keeps customers connected and in control. Notably, BG C12i EX, like its predecessor, features a completely waterproof, IP 67 rated, electric motor and battery with protection against extreme heat and dust.

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Kabra, Founder and CEO of BGAUSS, stated, “At BGAUSS, we are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe, and intelligent electric scooters to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India. Our unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in build quality, safety, and performance has brought us to this remarkable moment. The 100% Made in India C12i EX exemplifies our dedication to delivering top-tier electric scooters.”

He added, “The response to our C12i MAX was impressive, and we are thankful to our customers who have shown trust in our green and sustainable mobility solutions. We are hopeful that our latest addition, the C12i EX will also get a positive response from our customers as well. The e-scooter will be available at the introductory price of Rs 99,999 until September 19, 2023.”