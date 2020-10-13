Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

This makes Ather Energy one of the few companies in India to have set up and contributed towards building an ecosystem for electric vehicles in the country.

Ather Energy has announced that it will be setting up 135 public fast-charging stations across the country by the end of this year. The company has already set up 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai, and now is taking the total count to 150 fast-charging stations across the country. Ather Grid fast-charging statsions can be used by any electric two-wheelers or electric four-wheelers. The charger is capable of charging an Ather 450X electric scooter at a rate of 15 km in 10 minutes. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy aims to set up 6,500 charging statsions across India by the year 2022.

Ather Energy has partnered with establishments such as VR Mall, PPZ mall management, restaurant & cafe chains like Little Italy, Blue Tokai, Chai Kings, and retail outlets like Sangeetha mobiles, having gained access to over 250 locations across the country. The company will begin installing the Ather Grid charging stations before deliveries of the Ather 450X electric scooter commence in November 2020.

City Some of the upcoming locations in new cities Bengaluru (Existing locations) Forum Malls, Orion Mall, Cafe Azzure, Phoenix Market City, Go Native, Sangeetha Mobiles Chennai VR Chennai, Varsha Jewellers, Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings, SPR Food Street, Mash Resto Café Hyderabad Almond House, Sarath City Capital Mall, The Moonshine Project, Swiss Castle, Chai Kahani Pune Kalyan Bhel, Little Italy, Kalinga Restaurant, Copacabana, Bliss Bakery Cafe, Hotel KBs Woodland, Eat & Repeat Café Kochi French Toast, Centre Square Mall, Mash Resto Cafe Coimbatore Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings Kozhikode Sixth Avenue Cafe, DR. Cafe, Bun Club Kolkata Millee Droog Cafe Bistro, Cafe by the lane Ahmedabad Sangeetha Mobiles, Little Italy, Royal Archid Mumbai Blue Tokai Delhi NCR Blue Tokai, Vegas Mall, Pacific Mall, Pacific D21 Mall

Under Phase 1, Ather Energy will install about five-10 fast-charging stations before delivery in each of the nine new markets they are expanding to begins. The company will continue to partner with more of such hosts which can offer EV owners easy accessibility to charging.

The Ather Grid is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to directly ascertain available and unavailable locations on the home screen. The application also has filters and information related to four-wheeler friendly locations, availability of free and paid parking, location timings and more.

