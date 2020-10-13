Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

This makes Ather Energy one of the few companies in India to have set up and contributed towards building an ecosystem for electric vehicles in the country.

By:Updated: Oct 13, 2020 1:58 PM

Ather Energy has announced that it will be setting up 135 public fast-charging stations across the country by the end of this year. The company has already set up 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai, and now is taking the total count to 150 fast-charging stations across the country. Ather Grid fast-charging statsions can be used by any electric two-wheelers or electric four-wheelers. The charger is capable of charging an Ather 450X electric scooter at a rate of 15 km in 10 minutes. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy aims to set up 6,500 charging statsions across India by the year 2022.

Ather Energy has partnered with establishments such as VR Mall, PPZ mall management, restaurant & cafe chains like Little Italy, Blue Tokai, Chai Kings, and retail outlets like Sangeetha mobiles, having gained access to over 250 locations across the country. The company will begin installing the Ather Grid charging stations before deliveries of the Ather 450X electric scooter commence in November 2020.

Also read: Simple Mark 2 ‘smart’ electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

CitySome of the upcoming locations in new cities
Bengaluru (Existing locations)Forum Malls, Orion Mall, Cafe Azzure, Phoenix Market City, Go Native, Sangeetha Mobiles
ChennaiVR Chennai, Varsha Jewellers, Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings, SPR Food Street, Mash Resto Café
HyderabadAlmond House, Sarath City Capital Mall, The Moonshine Project, Swiss Castle, Chai Kahani
PuneKalyan Bhel, Little Italy, Kalinga Restaurant, Copacabana, Bliss Bakery Cafe, Hotel KBs Woodland, Eat & Repeat Café
KochiFrench Toast, Centre Square Mall, Mash Resto Cafe
CoimbatoreSangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings
KozhikodeSixth Avenue Cafe, DR. Cafe, Bun Club
KolkataMillee Droog Cafe Bistro, Cafe by the lane
AhmedabadSangeetha Mobiles, Little Italy, Royal Archid
MumbaiBlue Tokai
Delhi NCRBlue Tokai, Vegas Mall, Pacific Mall, Pacific D21 Mall

Under Phase 1, Ather Energy will install about five-10 fast-charging stations before delivery in each of the nine new markets they are expanding to begins. The company will continue to partner with more of such hosts which can offer EV owners easy accessibility to charging.

The Ather Grid is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to directly ascertain available and unavailable locations on the home screen. The application also has filters and information related to four-wheeler friendly locations, availability of free and paid parking, location timings and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest