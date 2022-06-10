Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Sibling rivalry

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are sort of cut from the same cloth and yet hold different identities. Read on to find out what makes them so different.

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are sort of cut from the same cloth and yet hold different identities. Are you trying to find out what makes them so different? Read on.

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Dimensions

The sister sedans are the biggest in comparison to their rivals and since they are based on the same MQB A0-IN platform, in terms of dimensions, on paper, they are identical. They have the same width, wheelbase, height, tyre size and even the boot space. The Virtus is just 20mm longer than its sibling.

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Length (mm) 4561 4541 Width (mm) 1752 1752 Height (mm) 1507 1507 Wheelbase (mm) 2651 2651 Boot space (litres) 521 521

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia : Engine

The new Volkswagen Virtus gets two turbo-petrol engine options that are shared with the Skoda Slavia. The Virtus’ Dynamic Line variants will come with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI unit that churns 113bhp and 178Nm and will be available with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox.

Both siblings also get a larger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI unit that produces out 148bhp and 250Nm in its Performance Line variants making the Virtus, along with the Slavia, the most powerful midsize sedan on sale. The 1.5-litre variant features fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology as well, but, it can only be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This engine on the Slavia is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Engine 1.0 TSI petrol – 3 cyl1.5 TSI petrol – 4 cyl 1.0 TSI petrol – 3 cyl1.5 TSI petrol – 4 cyl Gearbox 6 MT / Auto 6 MT / DSG 6 MT / Auto 6 MT / DSG Power (bhp) 115150 115150 Torque (Nm) 178 Nm250 Nm 178 Nm250 Nm Mileage 18.07 – 19.47 kpl 18.41 – 18.72 kpl 18.07 – 19.47 kpl 18.41 – 18.72 kpl

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price

The Volkswagen Virtus has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 11.21 lakh, ex-showroom, and that is approximately Rs. 22,000 more than the Skoda Slavia. Now, although the latter has a more economic starting range, it gets significantly more expensive than the Virtus as we climb up the variant list. However, the number of features remains more or less the same.