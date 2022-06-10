scorecardresearch

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Sibling rivalry

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are sort of cut from the same cloth and yet hold different identities. Read on to find out what makes them so different.

Written by Arushi Rawat

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Dimensions

The sister sedans are the biggest in comparison to their rivals and since they are based on the same MQB A0-IN platform, in terms of dimensions, on paper, they are identical. They have the same width, wheelbase, height, tyre size and even the boot space. The Virtus is just 20mm longer than its sibling. 

Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Length (mm)45614541
Width (mm)17521752
Height (mm)15071507
Wheelbase (mm)2651 2651
Boot space (litres)521521
Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia : Engine

The new Volkswagen Virtus gets two turbo-petrol engine options that are shared with the Skoda Slavia. The Virtus’ Dynamic Line variants will come with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI unit that churns 113bhp and 178Nm and will be available with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. 

Both siblings also get a larger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI unit that produces out 148bhp and 250Nm in its Performance Line variants making the Virtus, along with the Slavia, the most powerful midsize sedan on sale. The 1.5-litre variant features fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology as well, but, it can only be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This engine on the Slavia is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. 

Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Engine1.0 TSI petrol – 3 cyl1.5 TSI petrol – 4 cyl1.0 TSI petrol – 3 cyl1.5 TSI petrol – 4 cyl
Gearbox6 MT / Auto 6 MT / DSG6 MT / Auto 6 MT / DSG
Power (bhp)115150115150
Torque (Nm)178 Nm250 Nm178 Nm250 Nm
Mileage18.07 – 19.47 kpl 18.41 – 18.72 kpl18.07 – 19.47 kpl 18.41 – 18.72 kpl

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price

The Volkswagen Virtus has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 11.21 lakh, ex-showroom, and that is approximately Rs. 22,000 more than the Skoda Slavia. Now, although the latter has a more economic starting range, it gets significantly more expensive than the Virtus as we climb up the variant list. However, the number of features remains more or less the same.

Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia 
Petrol (Manual transmission)Rs. 11.21 – 14.41 lakhRs. 10.99 – 16.79 lakh
Petrol (Automatic transmission)Rs. 14.27 – 17.91 lakh Rs. 13.89 – 18.39 lakh

